House Passes Bill to Ban TikTok

On Wednesday, the House voted to pass legislation that might ban TikTok in the U.S. reports NBC News.

The vote was 352-65, as Republicans and Democrats stated that the China-based company is a national threat to security. The bill now heads to the Senate, and its outcome is uncertain at this time.

Local business owners protested on Capital Hill on Tuesday against the passing of the bill, stating it would hurt small business owners.

President Joe Biden’s 2024 Presidential campaign just recently joined TikTok. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the bill “important,” saying the administration hopes the Senate will “take swift action,” stated NBC.

The bill’s goal is to separate TikTok from China-based parent company ByteDance. Lawmakers are concerned the Chinese government could use the social media platform to access personal data from its users as well as influence algorithms showing users videos that could sway its users’ opinions on the upcoming election.

