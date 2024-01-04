Top 5 Stories From January 4, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from January 4, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

monster jam
photo courtesy of Monster Jam

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Rutherford County area! Read more.

2Men Accused of Stealing from Cars Parked at Stones River Battlefield

 

Rutherford County deputies are looking for the pictured men who apparently used stolen credit cards to buy merchandise Dec. 16 and Dec.21 at Walmart on Old Fort Parkway. Read More.

3Reneese Kincaid New COO at TrustPoint Hospital

reneese kincaid
Photo from TrustPoint Facebook

 

Recently, Reneese Kincaid was announced by TrustPoint Hospital as the new Chief Operating Officer. Read More.

4Victim in Fatal Crash on Lebanon Pike Identified

 

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the cause of a deadly single vehicle crash that occurred on Lebanon Pike near Cherry Lane on Friday, Dec. 29. Read More.

5La Vergne to Host Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony

The annual La Vergne Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony is scheduled for January 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the boardroom at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. Read More.

