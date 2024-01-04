Top 5 Stories From January 4, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 4, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Rutherford County area! Read more.
Rutherford County deputies are looking for the pictured men who apparently used stolen credit cards to buy merchandise Dec. 16 and Dec.21 at Walmart on Old Fort Parkway. Read More.
Recently, Reneese Kincaid was announced by TrustPoint Hospital as the new Chief Operating Officer. Read More.
Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the cause of a deadly single vehicle crash that occurred on Lebanon Pike near Cherry Lane on Friday, Dec. 29. Read More.
The annual La Vergne Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony is scheduled for January 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the boardroom at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. Read More.