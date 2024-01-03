Reneese Kincaid New COO at TrustPoint Hospital

Recently, Reneese Kincaid was announced by TrustPoint Hospital as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Kincaid is a highly experienced and well-regarded leader in the behavioral healthcare field, bringing with her more than 20 years of clinical and operational knowledge.

Most recently she served as Director of Operations for Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital and previous to that she was the Director of Clinical Operations for TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion.

Previous to her work at TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion, Kincaid worked as a clinical program manager. She has also worked as a crisis services regional director, an outpatient navigator, an assistant business development director, and a director of admissions.

Holding a Bachelor of Science in psychology and biology from Middle Tennessee State University, she also has a Master of Science in Psychology from Mercer University School of Medicine located in Macon, Georgia.

Dedicated to staying informed about the latest developments in her profession, Kincaid is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

TrustPoint Hospital provides leading inpatient psychiatric programs for individuals experiencing crises from substance abuse or mental health issues. Their behavioral health center is at the forefront of effective evidence-based practices. TrustPoint offers a safe environment to help adults regain control of their lives.