Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Rutherford County area!
1Epiphany Ring Harmony Festival
Saturday, January 6, 4pm
First United Methodist Church Murfreesboro
265 West Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
The Murfreesboro Area Epiphany Ring is an annual handbell festival in which choirs from around the area come together to make music. This year’s clinician is Stephanie Rhoades.
Learn more here
2New Year Yoga
Saturday, January 6, 10:45am- 11:45am
Middle Ground Brewing Company
2476 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Stretch into the new year with us. Join us for New Year Yoga with Akiko! $12 presale or $15 at the door. Includes 1 free pint (or alcohol free beverage). All levels welcome.
Learn more here
313th Annual Cook-off
Saturday, January 6, 5pm
Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum
1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN
Free to enter! Judging will start at 5:30. There will be cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Food items will also be collected to help Food Bank and Local Blessing Boxes.
Learn more here
4Movie Matinee
Saturday, January 6, 2pm-4pm
Smyrna Public Library
400 Enon Springs Rd W, Smyrna, TN
Join the Smyrna Library for a movie on the first Saturday of the month. Bring your favorite movie snacks!
Learn more here
5Monster Jam
Saturday, January 6 & Sunday, January 7, Doors open at 12pm
Bridgestone Arena
501 Broadway, Nashville, TN
The most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels is coming to Nashville. Witness world-class driver athletes and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill!
Learn more here