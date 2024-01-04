Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 New Year Yoga

Saturday, January 6, 10:45am- 11:45am

Middle Ground Brewing Company

2476 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Stretch into the new year with us. Join us for New Year Yoga with Akiko! $12 presale or $15 at the door. Includes 1 free pint (or alcohol free beverage). All levels welcome.

Learn more here