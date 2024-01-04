MTSU to Host Southern Kid Literacy Festival Difference Makers Day

Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Education is set to put on its second Southern Kid Literacy Festival Difference Makers Day to treat community third through fifth graders to a full day of free literacy, math and education activities with professional authors, teachers, MTSU faculty and student volunteers.

“Kids can come and learn about being a teacher, author, writer and more,” said Katie Schrodt, associate education professor who helps coordinate the event. “We are so excited to be putting on this event for the second time in partnership with the Rutherford Arts Alliance.”

More commonly known as “SoKidLit,” the event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 10, at the College of Education Building on campus, 1756 MTSU Blvd.

Schrodt recommended those interested in attending register right away at http://tinyurl.com/byktd446. Schrodt also noted that all children must be accompanied by a guardian or chaperone during the event, and siblings of all ages are welcome to tag along.

This year’s headline author is local resident Kristin O’Donnell Tubb, and all attendees will be treated to a copy of one of her books.

Tubb is originally from East Tennessee, according to the event website, and has written 10 children’s books including “The Decomposition of Jack,” “Luna Howls at the Moon,” “Dog of Chaos” and more. Attendees will also be able to participate in activities with illustrator Abby Reish and local teacher Nichole Bell with more to be announced with other difference makers from across the community.

“Attendees will rotate through five interactive rooms throughout the College of Education, including a STEM room, a library room, a teacher room, an illustrator room and of course the featured author room!” Schrodt said. “Attendees are sure to be inspired to be a difference maker like our featured presenters!”

Sponsors for the event include the Murfreesboro Eye Center, Read to Succeed, MTSU’s Distinguished Lecture Fund, Dr. Arthur Edwards and the Middle Tennessee Writing Project.

Learn more about other upcoming events at the College of Education at https://www.mtsu.edu/education/.