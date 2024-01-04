Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 3, 2024

Results from January 3, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 CLEVELAND 130 2 2 BAYLOR 123 1 3 SUMMIT 110 4 4 NOLENSVILLE 86 7 5 BRENTWOOD 78 11 6 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 74 5 7 BLACKMAN 64 6 8 FATHER RYAN 60 3 9 MCCALLIE 44 8 10 SODDY DAISY 36 9 11 BRADLEY CENTRAL 27 10 12 LAKEWAY 11 12

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: ARLINGTON, BARTLETT, DOBYNS-BENNETT, HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA

Source: Jeff Price

