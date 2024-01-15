Top 5 Stories From January 15, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from January 15, 2024.

1Middle Tennessee School Closures for January 16 & January 17, 2024

 

While school districts were already closed on Monday, January 15 for MLK Day, schools have made the call to cancel school on Tuesday, January 16 and many have already canceled for Wednesday, January 17 due to frigid temperatures and snow. Read More.

2Family of 3 Escapes Murfreesboro Fire

 

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters were able to contain a fire to an attached garage of a home on Butterfly Bend Thursday, Jan. 11. Read More.

3Snow Day Photos – January 15, 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

 

It’s the first snow of 2024. Check out our snow day photos. Read more.

4Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Stock Photo

In preparation for this cold snap, we’re sharing some tips on how to prevent frozen pipes. Read More.

55 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know

Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know. Read More.

