Top 5 Stories From February 14, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 14, 2024.
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Fraud Unit is trying to track down two men who are alleged to be a part of an organized crime ring of selling lower-quality items, passing them off as more expensive ones. Read More.
JLL recently announced that Equitable Property Company has purchased 44 acres to develop Sewart’s Landing, a new mixed-use destination in Smyrna, Tennessee. Read More.
These are the health scores for February 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read More.
Rutherford County Schools invites students, families, staff, and the broader Rutherford County community to be part of the district’s rebranding process, by participating in the Community Brand Perceptions Survey, which opens on Monday, February 12. Read more.
One man died after being shot by a second man he knew during an argument Friday afternoon on Twin Oak Drive, a Rutherford County detective sergeant said. Read more.