Top 5 Stories From February 14, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from February 14, 2024.

1Alleged Suspects In Organized Crime Ring Wanted In Murfreesboro

Photos by Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Fraud Unit is trying to track down two men who are alleged to be a part of an organized crime ring of selling lower-quality items, passing them off as more expensive ones. Read More.

2New Mixed-Use District, Sewart’s Landing, Coming to Smyrna

Sewart’s Landing Nashville
JLL recently announced that Equitable Property Company has purchased 44 acres to develop Sewart’s Landing, a new mixed-use destination in Smyrna, Tennessee. Read More.

3Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 13, 2024

These are the health scores for February 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read More.

4Rutherford County Schools Initiates Rebranding Efforts with a Community-wide Survey

Rutherford County Schools invites students, families, staff, and the broader Rutherford County community to be part of the district’s rebranding process, by participating in the Community Brand Perceptions Survey, which opens on Monday, February 12. Read more.

5Shooting Death Under Investigation By Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives

One man died after being shot by a second man he knew during an argument Friday afternoon on Twin Oak Drive, a Rutherford County detective sergeant said. Read more.

