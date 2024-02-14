New Mixed-Use District, Sewart’s Landing, Coming to Smyrna

JLL recently announced that Equitable Property Company has purchased 44 acres to develop Sewart’s Landing, a new mixed-use destination in Smyrna, Tennessee. JLL Senior Associate Kipper Worthington will lead leasing efforts alongside Land Deleot, founder of Equitable Property Company.

Located at the corner of Sam Ridley Parkway and Highway 41, the master plan includes two medical office buildings including up to 400,000-square-feet of space, up to 250,000 square feet of street-level retail, a 240-key hotel and 75 for-sale townhomes. Premier tenants for the project’s first phase include Starbucks, Wawa, Jonathan’s Grille, a national grocer, and many others.

“For far too long, Rutherford County has needed a place like Sewart’s Landing, and we’re proud to bring a project of this scale to life for the community,” said Deleot. “Our vision combines a thoughtfully planned mix of uses with world-class design, creating an urban-inspired destination intended for shopping, dining, working, living and everything in between. For two and half years, we’ve worked in lockstep with Smyrna to develop the master plan, and we’re ready to start executing against it.”

Created in partnership with the City of Smyrna, the master plan for Sewart’s Landing is designed around a pedestrian-focused street grid. Sewart’s Landing will feature vibrant streetscapes, jewel box retail, community greenspace and a walking trail that surrounds the development.

“Sewart’s Landing will bring an unparalleled retail experience to Smyrna,” said JLL’s Worthington. “We are placing a strategic focus on designing pedestrian-friendly streets with dynamic ground-floor retail and vibrant restaurant patios. We are already experiencing tremendous interest from a variety of retail users. All but one outparcel is spoken for, and we are in negotiations with 10 other tenants for the 50,000 square feet of single and multi-tenant retail included in Phase I. We look forward to sharing the additional lineup of brands coming to Sewart’s Landing with the community soon.”

Equitable Property Company purchased the land from Smyrna and has spent the past several years working closely with local government officials on rezoning and entitlements to ultimately determine the highest mix of uses for the site. In addition, Rutherford County approved a $26+ million TIF to support the development of Sewart’s Landing.

Breaking ground this March, Phase I of Sewart’s Landing is set to open in early 2025.

Founded by Deleot in 2009, Equitable Property Company is based in Nashville and features a highly specialized team of commercial real estate professionals known for its innovative approach to leasing, management and development. Equitable Property Company has assembled a world-class team to develop Sewarts Landing, including Fulmer Lucas as the civil engineer and Lowen + Associates as the architect. The land planning and entitlement process was led by Kiser Vogrin Design. Equitable Property Company purchased the land in partnership with Chapman Capital. JLL’s Worthington brokered the sale.

Deleot and Equitable Property Company would like to acknowledge the diligent efforts of the city staff., including but not limited, to Mayor Mary Esther Reed, City Manager Brian Hercules, City Attorney Jeff Peach, and City Engineer Charles King who have helped Sewart’s Landing progress to fruition.

To learn more about Sewart’s Landing, visit sewartslanding.com.