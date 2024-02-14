MPD Announces Retirement of Police Lieutenant

Murfreesboro Police Chief Michael Bowen announces the retirement of Lieutenant Melonie Roche nearly 25 years of dedicated service.

Roche began her career with MPD in July 1999 as a patrol officer. Roche was promoted to Patrol Division Sergeant in 2006. She was promoted to Administrative Services Division Lieutenant in 2019. She was also a general department instructor, background investigator, ASP instructor, SIMS instructor and training coordinator.

Roche graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command and the TBI Leadership Academy. She received a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Bethel University.

Roche was presented her badge and service weapon in a private ceremony at MPD headquarters on Friday, Feb. 9.

“It has truly been a fulfilling career with more good times than bad,” Roche said. “The department and the city have been very good to me over the years. I will miss working alongside some of the best police officers in the country. I am very proud of the men and women who serve with pride every day. I wish nothing but the best for Chief Bowen and the department. It has been an honor to serve and I will miss it.”

Roche’s career spans 30 years in law enforcement. She was a police officer with the Vanderbilt University Police Department and a Patrol and Bike Patrol Officer with the Gallatin Police Department before being hired by MPD.