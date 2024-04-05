Top 5 Stories From April 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 5, 2024.

1Canada’s Largest Fast Food Chain, Tim Hortons, is Coming to Mt. Juliet

Photo: Tim Hortons

It’s the first location in Tennessee! Read more

2Suspects Wanted in Barfield Park Car Break-in

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Detectives need help identifying the two persons of interest. Read more

328 RCS Teachers Graduate Gifted Academy

Photo: RCS

Congratulations to the 2023-2024 graduates of the Rutherford County Schools Gifted Academy. Read more

4Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

52024 Events at Arrington Vineyards

photo by Donna Vissman

Visitors can enjoy a wine tasting, hillside views of the property, and live music. The vineyard is open year-round and offers live music on two stages from May until October. Read more

