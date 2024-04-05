Top 5 Stories From April 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 5, 2024.
Photo: Tim Hortons
It’s the first location in Tennessee! Read more
Photo: Murfreesboro Police
Detectives need help identifying the two persons of interest. Read more
Photo: RCS
Congratulations to the 2023-2024 graduates of the Rutherford County Schools Gifted Academy. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
Visitors can enjoy a wine tasting, hillside views of the property, and live music. The vineyard is open year-round and offers live music on two stages from May until October. Read more