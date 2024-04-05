MTE Traffic Advisory Canceled for Sunday, April 7

UPDATE: The work planned by Middle Tennessee Electric for the morning of Sunday, April 7, on I-24 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Almaville Road has been canceled

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for Rutherford County motorists traveling eastbound and westbound on I-24 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Almaville Road this Sunday, April 7.

Rolling roadblocks will begin at 6 a.m. that morning as MTE and its contractors work on electrical lines across the interstate. The work is estimated to be completed around 7:30 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to consider alternative routes to avoid delays. Local police officers and a traffic control company will be onsite to control traffic, allowing the work to be performed as quickly and safely as possible.