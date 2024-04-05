Mike Jones Suspends Campaign For Circuit Court Judge and Offers Support for Judge Terry Fann

Murfreesboro resident Mike Jones announces that he is suspending his campaign for Circuit Court Judge 16th Judicial District, Division 1, and will be supporting Judge Terry Fann in the upcoming election for the same position. Jones is a Founding Partner at Perkins and Jones, PLLC in Murfreesboro where he primarily practices civil litigation, criminal defense, and family law. Prior to practicing law, he was employed with the State of Tennessee. Jones previously announced his candidacy in July 2023 upon the announcement of the retirement of the Honorable Mark Rogers.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Circuit Court Judge for the 16th Judicial District, Division 1,” said Jones.

“The circumstances are different this time; I truly believe Judge Fann is the right person for the job. Judge Fann’s resume speaks for itself, and I know that he will serve the citizens of Rutherford and Cannon Counties well. I have nothing but respect and admiration for Judge Fann and I wish him well during his tenure on the bench,” Jones continued.

The general election will be held on August 1st with early voting July 12 – 27, 2024. The 16th Judicial District contains all of Rutherford and Cannon Counties.

“I was honored by the support I received across the 16th Judicial District in the 2022 election cycle, and I am forever grateful to all of those who offered their continuing support for my campaign again in 2024. Suspending my campaign was not a decision that I took lightly, but at this time, I truly believe it is the right decision for the constituents in the 16th Judicial District. I now urge my fellow citizens in Rutherford and Cannon County to join me in voting for Judge Fann in the August general election,” Jones concluded.

Jones graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration. He obtained his Juris Doctorate at Nashville School of Law. He is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association, a member of the Rutherford and Cannon County Bar Association, a member of the Rutherford County Republican Party, a member of the Rutherford County Young Republicans, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He was formerly a Tennessee Achieves mentor and has spent years as a volunteer coach in youth sports throughout Rutherford County. He currently volunteers as a coach with the Murfreesboro Little League organization.

Jones is married to Haley. They have three children, Alexis, Xavier, and Axel.