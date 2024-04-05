MTSU Hosting Midsouth Supply Chain Summit April 11

A phrase that became ubiquitous during the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic — supply chain — takes center stage soon as the Jones College of Business’ Department of Management at MTSU hosts the 2024 Midsouth Supply Chain Summit on April 11.

A full day of activities are on tap from 9:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the summit’s location at Keathley University Center. Free and open to the public, the summit will feature a variety of sessions on topics such as international transportation, professional etiquette and resume building, women in supply chain, networking and more.

Registration for the event is open until April 10 and can be done online at mtsu.edu/supplychainsummit.

The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with welcoming remarks from Jones College Dean Joyce Heames and Richard Tarpey, assistant professor in the college’s exploding Supply Chain Management degree program. They’ll be quickly followed by the keynote address at 9:45 a.m. by Mike Honious, president and CEO of transportation and logistics company Geodis Americas region.

Honious oversees Geodis in Americas’ expansive operations, including 20,000 employees and more than 280 locations, and will share insights from his extensive experience helping the global company with over 50,000 total employees improve performance and profitability as a top executive.

In addition to Honious’ remarks, the summit includes a session on international transportation hosted by V. Alexander and Co. Inc., a freight services company with several offices across the nation and global headquarters located in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Even after the COVID-19 pandemic, international business continues to represent a significant investment,” Tarpey said. “Moving freight internationally presents vulnerabilities and risks to global supply chains. Come learn how local companies are addressing challenges and overcoming obstacles to moving products and supplies across the globe.”

Growing program, field

MTSU’s Supply Chain Management program is one of the fastest-growing programs in the Jones College of Business, seeing more than a 500% increase in students launching in 2018. Tarpey encouraged MTSU students to take advantage of a once-a-year opportunity at the summit to network with many local industry leaders “to get their names recognized and stand above the long list of eligible job applicants.”

In addition to students, Tarpey said the summit will provide useful sessions for alumni, industry professionals as well as other working professionals interested in professional development and learning more about the logistics industry while “expanding their knowledge, networking with peers, discovering innovative solutions, and staying ahead of emerging trends and technologies,” he said.

“Share ideas, forge new partnerships, and build lasting relationships that will enrich and propel your career forward,” Tarpey added. “The topics presented at this summit are not limited to supply chain, as leadership, technology, and international networks are critical in all aspects of business.”

Presenters have broad experience across all business functions in local companies, he added.

“You also will have opportunities to participate in professional development sessions (resumes, interviewing skills, etc.), find your ‘why’ about working, learn about supply chain technology and international logistics, and explore the paths of a panel of distinguished women leaders to hear about their challenges and successes,” Tarpey said.

Tarpey said attendees will “embark on a journey of discovery and innovation” at the summit while connecting and networking “with a diverse community of industry professionals and leaders, faculty, and students.”

The 2024 Midsouth Supply Chain Summit is sponsored by the MTSU Supply Chain Management Student Organization. Other session hosts include R&L Logistics, Omnia Partners, SiLo, MTSU supply chain faculty, KCH Transportation and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

Keathley University Center is located at 1524 Military Memorial in the heart of the MTSU campus. Summit attendees should look for signs for reserved parking on Faulkinberry Drive, and organizers will also provide temporary parking passes for any overflow. A searchable campus parking map is available at http://tinyurl.com/MTSUParkingMap