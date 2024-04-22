Top 5 Stories From April 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 22, 2024.

1Brad Paisley Named Tennessean of the Year by Governor Bill Lee

photo by John Snorten

Country music superstar Brad Paisley was honored with ‘Tennessean of the Year- Music’ by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee during the CEO Roundtable Series 2024 held at the Governor’s Residence. Read more

2Man Charged With Burning $10K in Property in Domestic Case

Marcus Ellis, Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A man who allegedly burned $10,000 worth of personal property and filed a false report was charged Friday by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office investigators. Read more

3$150,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Gallatin

A lucky Powerball Power Play player in Gallatin won $150,000 from last night’s drawing by matching four numbers plus the Powerball and using the Power Play option. Read more

47th Annual Motorcycles and Music Returns to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

PHOTO CREDIT: Michael Lichter

Rev ’em up! Get ready to rock and ride at Tennessee’s one-of-a-kind “Moto & Music” event. Read more

5Southwest Adds Nonstop Service to Cincinnati, Greenville and Richmond at BNA

photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines

Travel just keeps getting better at Nashville International Airport! Read more

