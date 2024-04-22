Top 5 Stories From April 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 22, 2024.
Country music superstar Brad Paisley was honored with 'Tennessean of the Year- Music' by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee during the CEO Roundtable Series 2024 held at the Governor's Residence.
A man who allegedly burned $10,000 worth of personal property and filed a false report was charged Friday by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office investigators.
A lucky Powerball Power Play player in Gallatin won $150,000 from last night's drawing by matching four numbers plus the Powerball and using the Power Play option.
Rev 'em up! Get ready to rock and ride at Tennessee's one-of-a-kind "Moto & Music" event.
Travel just keeps getting better at Nashville International Airport!