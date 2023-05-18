Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 18, 2023.

1I-24, Roads to Close for Late Rutherford Co. Detective’s Visitation, Funeral

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers and emergency responders will bring Detective Jacob Beu home from a Nashville funeral home to lie in state on May 18 in Murfreesboro. Read more.

2Middle TN Road Construction and Lane Closures 5-18-24-2023

 

Middle Tennessee road construction and lane closures for May 18 – 24, 2023. Read more.

3Fake Check Cashed for $3K at Murfreesboro Bank

(Photo- Murfreesboro TN Police Department)
(Photo- Murfreesboro TN Police Department)

Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for persons of interest in a fraudulent check cashing case. Read more.

4$1,000 Worth of Items Stolen From Murfreesboro Bath & Body Works

(Photo- Murfreesboro Police Department)
(Photo- Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a shoplifting case. Read More.

5Man Wanted in Rutherford Co. Investigation

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in search of a man. Read more.

