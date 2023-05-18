Road Construction and Lane Closures 5-18-24-2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

May 18 – 24, 2023

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to

Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

 5/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures to troubleshoot overhead Digital

Message Signs. (MM 53 – 80)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving

activities. (MM 90-97)

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Construction and Bridge repair

 Continuous, the outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different

overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of

travel on I-24 will remain open.

 5/18 – 5/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-24 EB and WB to remove

barrier rail. One lane will remain open at all times.

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5

 5/18 – 5/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both the EB and WB

directions for milling and paving operations.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for

trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

 5/18 – 5-20, 12 a.m. – 10 a.m. There will be partial ramp closures at I-40E to the Watertown

Interchange, to saw and repair/replace damaged concrete. Ramps will remain open.

 5/21 – 5/24, 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. There will be partial ramp closures at I-40E at the Watertown

Interchange, to saw and repair/replace damaged concrete. Ramps will remain open.

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta

Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta

Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on the I-40 in both

directions for striping operations (MM 263 – 267)

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to south of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy

overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

 Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will

remain open at all times. MM 0 – 13

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB)

in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

Installation of Overhead Sign Structure

 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – continuous There will be continuous inside shoulder closures NB and SB with

barrier rail. Daytime closure for the NB outside shoulder. All lanes will remain open.

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-65 in both directions for

striping operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Nightly (excl. weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 NB and SB from MM

55.40 to MM 56.50 for metal decking installation and restriping on I-65.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from West Fork Stones River Bridge to near SR-266

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for milling and paving

operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

 Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for

bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian

path across the bridge.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends there will be a double right lane closure on SR-1

(Broadway) EB between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the

Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closures for final striping and guardrail repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The resurfacing on SR 45 (OHB) from SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) to U.S. 41 (U.S. 31W, SR 11, Dickerson

Pike)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Sunday) There will be lane closures on Old Hickory Blvd. from Whites

Creek Pike to Dickerson Pike for clipping shoulders, milling and paving and temporary striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –

Piedmont Move Prior

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed

and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson NB and SB for waterline installation

and paving operations.

 5/23 and 5/24 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson NB and SB for waterline

installation and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including

grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of

Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, to

westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.

HOUSTON COUNTY SR 49

SR 49 Bridge Replacement over Wells Creek

 5/19 at 6 p.m. – 5/22 at 5 a.m., SR-49 will be closed at Wells Creek. No traffic will be allowed to cross

the bridge and will be detoured to alternate routes. Once weekend work is completed, Dement crews

will re-open the bridge to all traffic.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage

installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

LPLM: City of Gallatin Sidewalks

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for grading, drainage installation and sidewalk

installation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (SR 6) from Concord Road (L.M. 18.53) to near Town Center Way (l.M.

21.36)

 Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure starting at Brentwood Place Shopping Center

(LM 20.56) and ending near Harpeth Drive (LM 21.25)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sun.), There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike

(SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Blasting Operations (private development)

 Daily, 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (excluding weekends) Rolling roadblock EB & WB for 15-minute

increments for blasting operations (MM 53 – 55)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed

 5/22 – 5/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane closures and shoulder closed as needed (MM 32-63).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures as needed (MM62 – 89)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Milling and paving

 5/18 – 5/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a partial closure of the EB off ramp to Almaville Road (Exit

70) for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Mill and fill as needed

 5/11 – 5/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., lane 1 eastbound lane closure (MM 192 – 193)

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Milling and paving

 5/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving a section of I-40 EB

(MM163)

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

Milling and Paving

 5/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., A total road closure of SR 141, with a detour of traffic to Bluebird Rd. and

Peyton Rd. to get back to SR141 (Trousdale Ferry Rd.). Will also be Right hand lane on SR 26 for

Equipment Parking, during the working time.