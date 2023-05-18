I-24, Roads to Close for Late Rutherford Co. Detective’s Visitation, Funeral

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers and emergency responders will bring Detective Jacob Beu home from a Nashville funeral home to lie in state on May 18 in Murfreesboro.

Beu died in a traffic crash May 7, 2023. He was a narcotics detective and a former patrol corporal. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2017.

The motorcade will travel starting around noon Thursday from Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home in Nashville to Franklin Road Baptist Church at 3148 Franklin Road in Murfreesboro.

Interstate 24 will be closed during the procession starting about noon from the Briley Parkway Exit 54 to the Old Fort Parkway/Franklin Road Exit 78A of Interstate 24.

Firefighters will honor Beu during the procession.

La Vergne Fire Department will drape an American flag over the Waldron Road overpass, Smyrna Fire Department will drape the flag over the Rocky Fork Road overpass and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department will drape a flag over the Medical Center Parkway overpass.

Visitation for Beu will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday at Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Beu’s Celebration of Life service will begin at noon Friday followed by a procession from the church to Miller’s Cemetery in Christiana.

These roads will be closed during the procession from the church to the cemetery beginning about 2 p.m.:

Old Fort Parkway, to New Salem Highway to Veterans Boulevard to South Church Street to Shelbyville Highway and onto Highway 269 in Christiana to the cemetery.

A memorial fund has been set up for Detective Beu. All proceeds will go to his mother.

To donate to help Detective Beu’s mother during this tragic loss, visit here.