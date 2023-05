Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a shoplifting case.

On April 20 2023, more than $1,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from Bath & Body Works on Medical Center Parkway.

The unknown man and woman left the store in older model black Ford Escape.

If you know these two individuals, please contact Det. Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.

