Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 17, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
3194

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 17, 2023.

1Fake Check Cashed for $3K at Murfreesboro Bank

(Photo- Murfreesboro TN Police Department)
(Photo- Murfreesboro TN Police Department)

Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for persons of interest in a fraudulent check cashing case. Read more.

2Trisha Yearwood is Selling Her Brentwood Home

photo courtesy of Trisha Yearwood

 

Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale. Read more.

3Coming to Disney Plus in June 2023

 

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in June 2023. Read More.

4Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 20, 2023

Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 20, 2023

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 15-20, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.

5Man Wanted in Rutherford Co. Investigation

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in search of a man. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here