Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in June 2023.

June 2

Pride from Above

June 7

America’s National Parks (S2)

Avatar: The Way of Water

First Alaskans (S2)

June 9

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

Flamin’ Hot – Premiere

June 14

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

June 16 Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)

Stan Lee – Premiere