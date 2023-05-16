Coming to Disney Plus in June 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
1

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in June 2023.

June 2

  • Pride from Above

June 7

  • America’s National Parks (S2)
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • First Alaskans (S2)

June 9

  • Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)
  • Flamin’ Hot – Premiere

June 14

  • Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)
  • Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)
  • Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

June 16

  • Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
  • The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Stan Lee – Premiere

June 21

  • Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)
  • Secret Invasion – Premiere – Episode 1

June 23

  • World’s Best – Premiere

June 28

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
  • Home in the Wild (S1)
  • Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 – Premiere – Episode 1
  • Week-End Family – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Secret Invasion – Episode 2

