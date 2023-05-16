Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in June 2023.
June 2
- Pride from Above
June 7
- America’s National Parks (S2)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- First Alaskans (S2)
June 9
- Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)
- Flamin’ Hot – Premiere
June 14
- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)
- Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)
June 16
- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)
- Stan Lee – Premiere