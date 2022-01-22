Saturday, January 22nd

Final Score: 19-16

The Bengals beat the Titans on the road in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Evan McPherson kicked a field goal as time expired to give his team the lead. He was perfect on the day with 4 total. Cincinnati’s final drive was setup by a Ryan Tannehill interception. He finished the day with 3 turnovers.

Tennessee’s defense did their best with applying pressure on Joe Burrow all day. They set a franchise record with 9 sacks in a playoff game. Burrow did not account for a single touchdown.

Derrick Henry did make his return carrying the ball 20 times and scoring a touchdown. A.J. Brown grabbed 5 catches for 142 yards and a spectacular touchdown tying the game in the 4th quarter.

This was the 3rd time the Titans have been the 1st overall seed. Each time they have lost those games.

The Bengals will face the winner of the Bills vs. Chiefs game Sunday, January 23rd at 5:30 PM on CBS.