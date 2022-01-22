Photo: blackmanwrestling.com/photos/

From: Jeff Price and Al Morris

Results from: 1/17/22

This is the 5th poll of the season.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 100%.

CLASS A POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 GREENEVILLE 100 1
2 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN 89 2
3 FAIRVIEW 75 3
4 PAGE 68 4
5 TULLAHOMA 58 5
6 GIBBS 45 6
7 SYCAMORE 38 8
8 KNOXVILLE HALLS 29 9
9 PIGEON FORGE 21 7
10 HIXSON 16 10

Others receiving votes:  STONE MEMORIAL, DAVID CROCKETT, EAGLEVILLE

CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 CLEVELAND 116 1
2 BAYLOR 114 2
3 FATHER RYAN 96 4
4 WILSON CENTRAL 91 3
5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 79 5
6 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 65 6
7 MBA 62 10
8 SUMMIT 50 6
9 BLACKMAN 45 8
10 OAKLAND 23 9
11 NOLENSVILLE 14 11
12 BRENTWOOD 13 12

Others receiving votes:  ARLINGTON, COOKEVILLE, FRANKLIN, LAKEWAY, MARYVILLE, ROSSVIEW

