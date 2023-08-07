Titans Agree to Terms With Veteran Offensive Lineman Justin Murray

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Justin Murray.

Murray is expected to provide competition at a right tackle position that’s been thinned out of late.

A 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, Murray initially joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In addition to the Broncos, Murray has also spent time with the Buccaneers, Saints, Bengals, Cardinals, Bills and Raiders. Murray was released by the Raiders on August 1 after spending the offseason with the team.

Murray spent his longest stretch with the Cardinals, from 2019-2021, when played in 30 games, with 20 starts.

Murray, who played in college at Cincinnati, has worked at guard and tackle in his career.

Earlier this week, the Titans released Jamarco Jones. Also, offensive lineman John Ojukwu left practice early on Friday with an injury.

Nicholas Petit-Frere, who started 16 of 17 games for the Titans in 2022 at right tackle, is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

The Titans signed veteran Chris Hubbard at the beginning of the week, and Jaelyn Duncan, Zack Johnson and Andrew Rupcich are in the competition as well.

The Titans open the preseason next Saturday in Chicago against the Bears.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

