Titans Agree to Terms With Center Jimmy Murray

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Jimmy Murray.

Also, the team has waived receiver Jacob Copeland.

Murray, who played in college at Holy Cross and has spent time with several NFL teams since 2018, is a center who will provide competition and depth at the position.

Murray (6-5, 318) initially since with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, and he’s also spent time with the Jets, Ravens and Jaguars, in addition to a short stint on the practice squad with the Titans in 2021.

Murray has played in two games in his NFL career, both with the Chiefs during his rookie season.

As a walk-on at Holy Cross, Murray appeared in 44 games and earned second-team all-conference honors in his final two seasons.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

