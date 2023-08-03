I-24 in Murfreesboro Reopens After Fiery Morning Crash

UPDATE: Interstate 24 has reopened after a crash Thursday near Medical Center Parkway. Traffic remans slow so please be cautious.

Multiple lanes have reopened. But if you’re in the area youll still experience some delays. — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) August 3, 2023

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A dump truck struck the Medical Center Parkway Bridge on Interstate 24, overturned and caught on fire about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Murfreesboro.

The driver escaped the fire but suffered injuries.

Clean up is in progress.

Drivers should try an alternate route by exiting on South Church Street to U.S. to Broad Street (U.S. Highway 41, New Nashville Highway) and getting back on I-24 at Interstate 840.

Expect long delays until the debris is cleared.