Payton Henry Homers Twice as Sounds Fall to Bulls

NASHVILLE – Payton Henry crushed a pair of home runs and drove in five, but the Nashville Sounds (55-47, 15-13) could not keep the Durham Bulls (56-48, 16-13) in the yard, surrendering four homers in a 9-6 loss on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Payton Henry’s two-homer night was the third of his career and the team’s 10 th of the season. Both of Henry’s previous two-homer performances came in 2019 with High-A Carolina, one on April 27 vs. Potomac and the other on August 8 at Down East.

of the season. Both of Henry’s previous two-homer performances came in 2019 with High-A Carolina, one on April 27 vs. Potomac and the other on August 8 at Down East. With Durham’s Ruben Cardenas also posting a two-homer night, it’s the second time this season that both the Sounds and their opponent featured a player with two homers in a game. Tyler Naquin and Jacksonville’s Dane Myers accomplished the feat on June 11. But before then, the last time it happened was April 12, 2015, when Joey Wendle and Colorado Springs’ Elian Herrera each whacked a pair of homers.

Patrick Dorrian extended his hitting streak to nine games with a base knock in the eighth. He’s batting .313 (10-for-32) with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI, seven walks and five runs in that span.

Rehabbing Milwaukee infielder Brian Anderson served as the club’s designated hitter tonight and went 1-for-4 with a walk.

Source: Nashville Sounds

