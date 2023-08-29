Titan Roster Moves for August 28, 2023

NASHVILLE – Titans lineman Dillon Radunz has passed a physical and been removed from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Titans have also placed running back Hassan Haskins on Injured Reserve.

Also on Monday, the Titans waived three more players:

-Tight end Alize Mack.

-Defensive back Josh Thompson.

-Running back Jonathan Ward.

Radunz, a second-round pick of the team in the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered a knee injury in the team’s December 18 contest against the Chargers and finished the season on Injured Reserve. He was placed on the team’s PUP list at the start of training camp. He’s now eligible to begin practicing with the team again.

Haskins, a fourth-round draft pick of the team in 2022, was injured earlier this month.

All NFL teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday.

The Titans are currently at 81 players.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

