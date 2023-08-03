Three Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Sergeants Promoted

Three new sergeants were promoted by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Sgt. Gene Thorpe will supervise deputies assigned to serving criminal warrants.

Sgt. Kevin Mitchell and Sgt. Traci Anderson will supervise deputies who work in the Warrants and Records Division.

Thorpe joined the sheriff’s office 20 years ago as a detention deputy before becoming a booking deputy. He worked as a patrol deputy eight years.

He served civil warrants such as property disputes and evictions for one year.

Thorpe served criminal arrest warrants where he arrested people wanted for crime in Tennessee and the United States during the past seven years.

He joined the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force two years ago where he helped apprehend fugitives in Middle Tennessee and conducted sex offender compliance checks.

Mitchell started his career at the Sheriff’s Office 14 years ago as a detention deputy. He booked in prisoners before transferring to the Warrants Division.

Anderson has worked as a deputy in the Warrants and Records Division four years.