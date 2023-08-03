Belmont Women’s Basketball Among Nation’s Best in Academics

ATLANTA – For the eighth time in 10 years, the Belmont University women’s basketball program is among the nation’s top 20 in terms of team grade point average. The Bruins’ 2022-23 calculated team GPA of 3.68 ranks 13th nationally as the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced its Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll for the most recent academic year Tuesday morning.

Belmont has appeared in the top 15 of all NCAA Division I programs seven times since 2014-15. The 2022-23 academic year represents the Bruins’ 13th total WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll distinction.

Just five other teams in the top 15 of the 2022-23 Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll also reached a national postseason tournament on the basketball court – University of Albany (WNIT), Northern Illinois (WBI), Green Bay (WNIT), South Dakota State (NCAA) and Northern Illinois (WNIT). The only school in the nation to win 20 or more games for eight consecutive years in both women’s and men’s basketball, Belmont earned its 10th national postseason bid in 11 seasons this past March with its third trip to the WNIT.

Impressively, the Bruins had five different players achieve an unblemished 4.0 GPA at least one of the two semesters in 2022-23. Two Belmont student-athletes posted perfect 4.0 GPAs for the entire academic year and a trio of Bruins earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District® honors – graduate student Sydni Harvey and sophomores Kilyn McGuff and Tessa Miller . Both Harvey and Miller were also named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Teams.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2022-23 season is the 28th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

A team’s GPA is calculated by dividing the total number of quality points (A=4, B=3, C=2, D=1, F=0) earned by the total number of academic hours attempted by all team members in the academic terms (semesters or quarters) that the season spans. Weighted grades are converted to a 4.0 scale. A team must have a 3.000 or better GPA to be nominated.

About the WBCA

Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.

Source: Belmont Bruins

