Three of Our Favorite Pies to Celebrate Pi Day on 3.14!

We celebrate many holidays with pie at Papa C Pies, but one of our favorite days of the year is Pi Day! It falls on March 14th every year (3.14 for anyone new to this mathematical figure) and is a cheeky pun in the pie bakers' world.

What is Pi Day?

Pi, a mathematical constant symbolized by the Greek letter π, represents the relationship between the circumference and diameter of a circle. While you mostly see Pi shortened to 3.14, there are infinite decimal places in the number! When you type π into a calculator, it will typically display the first nine decimal places, which are 3.141592654.

Pi Day has become known as a pie holiday both because it’s a pretty punny association and because a circular food is the perfect way to celebrate a number about circles!

Three Pies For You to Indulge on Pi Day

Pick the perfect pie to celebrate Pi Day, and then order ahead for pick up! We recommend the following fantastic options:

Lemon Icebox Pie ~ This tart, creamy pie is only available for a limited time each year! Cool and refreshing with a satisfying blend of sweet and tart flavors, our Lemon Icebox Pie is always a hit. This pie features a homemade Graham Cracker crust, a filling made from real lemon juice, and a beautiful Swiss Meringue piped topping.

Peanut Butter Cup Pie ~ Go decadent for Pi Day with our rich Peanut Butter Cup Pie! This pie is made with a filling of creamy peanut butter and whipped cream cheese layered in a homemade Graham Cracker Crust. With Reese’s Peanut Butter pieces as a topper, you can’t go wrong with this pie!

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie ~ A classic spring and summertime treat! Strawberry Rhubarb Pie is the ultimate blend of tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries. You’ll love this unique take on a fruit pie for Pi Day, especially with its delicious Papa C Pies signature flaky crust.

Order Ahead for the Pie-fect Pi Day Celebration!

If you really want to share the Pi Day fun, ship one of our shippable flavors anywhere in the country!

