General Jackson to Host a Solar Eclipse Cruise

The General Jackson Showboat welcomes guests aboard for the Tennessee Legends + Solar Eclipse Cruise on April 8, 2024. In addition to the showboat’s regularly scheduled lunch cruise featuring the Tennessee Legends show, guests will also experience the eclipse while cruising down the Cumberland River. Special viewing glasses will be provided, and guests will be guided through the unique experience by performer Dave Salyer. The eclipse’s 95% totality in Nashville is projected to take place around 2:00pm CST.

Inside the Victorian Theater, guests will enjoy a delectable Southern-inspired, buffet meal, prepared by Gaylord Opryland’s talented culinary team. The selection includes a garden salad, potato salad, sweet bourbon glazed chicken, hickory smoked pork shoulder, Root Beer baked beans, vegetables, and a seasonal fruit cobbler dessert. The Tennessee Legends follow lunch show inside the Victorian Theater. Talented performers salute music from some Tennessee’s top musical icons like Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton. The show also features a full band, upbeat choreography, and state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and set design.

The General Jackson Showboat has been one of Nashville’s most visible and popular attractions for the past 38 years, with lunch midday and evening dinner cruises. The cruises include first-class entertainment, a delicious meal, and unparalleled city views. With four massive decks that allow for both outside and inside experiences, the boat hosts not only show cruises. Still, it is also a highly sought-after venue for corporate meetings, parties, reunions, weddings, and proms.

For tickets and to view the General Jackson Showboat’s cruise schedule, click here.