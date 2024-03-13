OBITUARY: Marla Lonita Reames

Marla Lonita Reames, age 70, of Murfreesboro, passed away on March 8, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She was a native of Odessa, Texas and resident of Rutherford County. Marla was a homemaker.

Marla was preceded in death by her parents, John Edd Giles and Lura Lonita Short Giles.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Abby) Reames and Robert Reames.

No services have been set at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

