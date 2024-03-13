OBITUARY: William Larry Lambert

William Larry Lambert, born on January 5, 1947, in Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on March 11, 2024, in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Larry was a polio survivor and subsequently had post-polio syndrome. He struggled with mobility, but that never slowed him down. He was a fixture on the square in downtown Murfreesboro and known by many in the city. He loved The City Cafe and loved to hang out at Odom’s Barber Shop. He was an avid movie lover. Larry worked at the Veterans Administration in the laundry for many years. Larry was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church.

He is survived by his nieces, Melissa (Lynn) Black and Karen Guiterrez. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Claxton Lambert, his father, Willie Lambert, and his sister, Mina Krantz. The family also wishes to recognize his lifelong friends Shirley Radford and Barbie Rollyson from the Odom’s barbershop.

May he rest in peace.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ben Sickle officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers

