With only two games left in the season, the Predators (44-29-7) will play in the postseason for the eighth straight season.

The way the last couple of games of the season turns out will determine their first-round opponent. If the Preds finish in the top Wild Card spot they will play the Flames (50-20-10) who beat them on Tuesday night.

Their last two games are against the Avalance (56-18-6) Thursday, April 28th in Denver, and Friday, April 29th against the Coyotes (23-50-7) in Arizona. Both games can be streamed on ESPN+.