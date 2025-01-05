The ‘1000 Hours Outside Really Very Crunchy Worthy Tour’ to Stop in Franklin

“The 1000 Hours Outside Really Very Crunchy Worthy Tour” is headed to Franklin in 2025.

On Thursday, February 27th, the tour will stop at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate, Franklin. This event will be a night of laughs, live music, and uplifting stories that will inspire, encourage, and remind you of the impact you can have as parents, families, and people making every minute count. The tour will feature Ginny Yurich, founder of 1000 Hours Outside, the hilarious duo of Emily and Jason Morrow from Really Very Crunchy, and special musical guests This Way Home featuring Dustin Lolli from Sanctus Real and Sarah Lolli.

“We’re beyond excited to be hitting the road with our dear friends, The Morrows—the brilliant minds behind Really Very Crunchy—and the incredibly talented Dustin and Sarah Lolli,” says Ginny Yurich, 1000 Hours Outside in a release. “These nights promise unforgettable music, side-splitting laughter, uplifting moments, and an endless supply of fun. You definitely won’t want to miss it!”

Whether you’re navigating parenthood or just life’s ups and downs, this event has a little something for everyone. Bring a friend, your family, your spouse, or just yourself, and enjoy a fun-filled evening designed to remind you that your journey, with all its twists and turns, is truly worthwhile.

Find tickets here.

