Daylighting of Town Creek to Begin Early 2025

Plans to develop the Historic Bottoms area, where Cannonsburgh is located, have been on the drawing board since the completion of the Historic Bottoms Area Study in 2017. The first phase of that development, the daylighting of Town Creek, will begin in February 2025 and will be completed by early 2026.

Town Creek is an underground stream that originates in Murfree Spring at the Discovery Center and flows to Cannonsburgh Village before emptying into Lytle Creek.

The Bottoms falls between Old Fort Park, NW Broad Street, the CSX railroad tracks, and the Discovery Center. Pre-1952 when the Broad Street Project began, it was a depressed area that flooded often because it was low-lying. There were tenement houses where African American workers lived and cotton, grain and lumber companies due to the proximity to the railroad line.

Composed of 55 acres, The Bottoms changed because of two things, the building of Highway 41 and the National Housing Act of 1949. The Housing Act of 1949 provided loans to cities to purchase and clear slums for redevelopment through private developers. Using some of these funds, Town Creek was diverted into an underground water management system of pipes, and the housing was moved to the area around Bradley Academy and Patterson Park.

Over time, the culvert system had deteriorated, and the daylighting of Town Creek grew out of a need to make expensive repairs to the failing water management system. The primary goal of the new development is to preserve the history of the area, land use management, and economic development. It will also provide an opportunity to connect the Cannonsburgh Trailhead for the Greenway with wetlands trails around the Discovery Center.

Anyone driving down NW Broad Street near City Hall will see where the buildings have been removed, with the Longhorn Liquor Store soon to be demolished. This is part of the first stage of the daylighting of Town Creek. According to Gabriel Moore, Project Engineer for the enterprise, there have been a number of unexpected finds along the way, which have slowed things down, including the discovery of buried fuel tanks that had to be removed. During the week of Nov. 18-22, engineering and environmental consultants with Griggs & Maloney oversaw the removal of gas tanks along NW Broad Street.

Engineers had discovered that a gas station operated on the property in the 1940s. Four buried gas tanks needed to be removed. The tanks were filled with sand in the 1970s and have collected rainwater over the years.

The water in the tanks revealed low levels of petroleum, but well below the commercial cleanup levels that the State of Tennessee allows for the rainwater to be directed into the sanitary sewer for treatment. Getting the sand-filled tanks out of the ground posed a challenge to excavators due to the sheer weight. It took a couple of days to remove all four tanks.

As the city was grappling with how to deal with the issues related to repairing the old water management system, along came the pandemic and the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). Funding from the ARPA is allowing the city to finally open up the creek and begin development of the area as envisioned as part of The Bottoms Area study in 2017.

“The new daylighting project will include a beach, a pedestrian walk, a café area, a plaza and vendor areas,” explained Moore.

Daylighting Town Creek is the first phase of the development that is coming along SW Broad Street in the coming years. Next will be the building of a pedestrian bridge at the corner of NW Broad and South Church Street. Eventually, plans call for three pedestrian bridges. Next, will be the Keystone Development, which will makeover a large section of land owned by the city that runs along Broad from Church to Vine behind City Hall. City officials hope that this development will spur additional development in the Historic Bottoms area of downtown.

Located across Broad Street from the new daylighted creek park, the Keystone Development will offer about 100 condominiums, more than 200 apartments, at least 80 boutique hotel rooms, office space, about 40,000 feet of retail space, and more than 700 parking spaces.

Infrastructure improvements will occur during the building of the Keystone Development, including realigning Vine and Front Streets.

