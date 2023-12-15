Texas-Based Taco Restaurant to Open in Nashville

H.G. Hill Realty Company welcomes Nashville’s first Torchy’s Tacos to the company’s iconic 1929 Broadway property located at the Broadway and Division split. The Austin-based scratch-kitchen brand known for its elevated tacos will begin its buildout of the 4,690 square foot space in the coming months with an anticipated opening in late 2024.

“As Torchy’s Tacos continues its expansion into Tennessee, we are thrilled they selected our unique 1940’s-era building in the heart of Midtown for their first Nashville location,” said Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company. Southeast Venture Brokers managed the marketing and leasing of the property.

Founded in a food trailer in Austin in 2006, Torchy’s Tacos elevates the traditional street taco with unique flavor combinations that include responsibly sourced, high-quality ingredients from around the world. “We’ve known for years that Nashville was a city we’d love to bring Torchy’s Tacos to, as it feels so much like our hometown of Austin,” says Torchy’s Taco CEO and founder, Mike Rypka. “Now, on the list of things that make our cities so similar, we can officially add Torchy’s Tacos alongside live music and great people.” The company’s Memphis location opened in June 2021.

Nashville Torchy’s Tacos menu highlights include:

Damn Good Tacos: Torchy’s inventive taco creations served on fresh, house made corn or flour tortillas like Green Chile Pork featuring pork carnitas, green chiles and cotija cheese, the Baja Shrimp with fried or grilled shrimp, cabbage slaw, pickled onions & jalapenos served with our creamy chipotle sauce, and the famous Trailer Park inspired by Torchy’s beginnings with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar jack cheese (or make it “trashy” by removing the lettuce and adding Green Chile Queso) and many more.

Breakfast Tacos: Served all day long, with options like The Wrangler made with cage-free eggs, smoked beef brisket, potato, cheese and tomatillo sauce, Migas made with cage-free eggs, corn tortilla strips, green chiles, avocado, Pico de Gallo and cheese, and more

Taco of the Month: Torchy’s ever-changing monthly promotion of unique and mouth-watering tacos that keep Taco Junkies guessing and relishing year-round, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Torchy’s charitable partners including the Make-a-Wish Foundation and MD Anderson.

Flavorful Sides: Including Green Chile Queso + Chips, Juan’s Refried Beans, and fresh-made guacamole and salsa

Freshly Squeezed, Hand-shaken Margaritas and Local Brews

Find the latest updates for Torchy’s Tacos here.