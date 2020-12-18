Tennessee now ranks as the worst state in the country for new COVID-19 cases over the last week by population, reports Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC reports that Tennessee’s average daily cases per 100K over the last seven days is 135.6.

Following Tennessee is Oklahoma (110.6), Rhode Island (108.7), California (98.6) and Arizona (94.6). To see a full list of all states, click here.

Rutherford County COVID-19 Stats:

As of December 17, the Tennessee Department of Health, reports the following:

Rutherford County has 137.9 cases per 100K

An average of 375.2 new cases per day (over the last 14 days)

A total of 24,221 cases, representing 4.9% of all cases in the state

7,289.4 cases per 100K residents

Over the last 7 days, Rutherford County has averaged 2,002.1 tests per day

Over the last 7 days, the average percent positive was 22.2%

Learn more here.

More Resources