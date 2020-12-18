Joseph George Marty Jr., born November 27th, 1948, passed away December 13th, 2020 following a hard-fought battle with Covid. He passed away surrounded by loved ones: his wife, Sandy, his sons, Alex and Jason, and his forever friend, Kathy Ryan.

He was born the eldest of five boys in Lakehurst, New Jersey to Joseph and Jean Marty. Joe was married to the love of his life, Sandy Marty, for over 30 years. He had five children, Jesse, Katie, Lauren, Alex and Jason, along with four grandchildren.

Joe will always be remembered as a generous, kind and loving husband, father and brother. He met his wife in 1988, while living in Weston, Florida, and they have been inseparable ever since. Joe worked for Grainger for 47 years and was set to retire in December. Joe enjoyed playing golf with his friends, traveling with his family and spending time in his garden. Joe touched the lives of those he met with his humor and gentle personality. Everybody loved Joe and Joe loved everybody.

The family plans to hold a celebration of life, which will be held at a later date when everyone can be together safely.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joe’s honor to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital (Murfreesboro). The family would like to recognize the countless doctors, nurses and administrators who worked to heal Joe over the last few months, namely Dr. Diana Kooper and Gordon Ferguson.