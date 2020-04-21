The Tennessee Department of Health frequently updates its information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee and other information every day at 2pm here: www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
As the health department updates its site, we will include this information below as well.
Last update: April 21, 2:20pm
Total Positive Results for Rutherford County: 338
Total Positive Results for State of Tennessee: 7,394
Previous Day’s Total (April 21): 7,238
|Date
|Total Positive Cases
|Negative Results
|Recovered
|Deceased
|April 21
|338
|3,076
|161
|7
Information on positive cases across the state, hospitalizations, total number of tests completed and more found here.