The Tennessee Department of Health frequently updates its information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee and other information every day at 2pm here: www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

As the health department updates its site, we will include this information below as well.

Last update: April 21, 2:20pm

Total Positive Results for Rutherford County: 338

Total Positive Results for State of Tennessee: 7,394

Previous Day’s Total (April 21): 7,238

Date Total Positive Cases Negative Results Recovered Deceased April 21 338 3,076 161 7

Information on positive cases across the state, hospitalizations, total number of tests completed and more found here.