Tennessee Vols Baseball to Play Exhibition Game at First Horizon Park on October 25

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park, in conjunction with the University of Tennessee and Western Kentucky University, announced today that the Volunteers and the Hilltoppers will play a fall exhibition game at First Horizon Park on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

“It’s exciting to welcome the 2024 national champions in their first game since taking home the title,” said General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English. “I’m sure Vols fans in Middle Tennessee will be thrilled to watch their team in Hit City. It’s also great to host a club from just up the road in Western Kentucky.”

Tickets are on sale now, with concourse level seating starting at $20 plus tax. Club Level seats are available for $40 plus tax. All premium hospitality, outfield group and picnic areas are also available. All tickets can be purchased here. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Tennessee will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout.

About Tennessee Volunteers baseball

Tennessee is coming off a record-setting season that ended with the program’s seventh trip to the Men’s College World Series and first national title. The Big Orange became the first SEC team to ever win 60 games in a season, finishing with an incredible 60-13 overall record. UT also became just the fourth program in history to win the SEC regular season crown, the SEC Tournament title and the National Championship in the same year, cementing itself as one of the greatest college baseball teams ever.

About Western Kentucky Hilltoppers baseball

WKU Baseball is coming off its most successful season in recent history that ended with a second-consecutive Conference USA Championship Semifinals appearance, some the program had not done as a member of the league prior to 2023. The Hilltoppers earned 36 wins, the ninth-most in program history and the most since the 2009 season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email