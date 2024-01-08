Tennessee Titans Hold 7th Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The Titans are scheduled to pick seventh overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Titans and Giants both finished 6-11, but the Giants received the sixth pick based on the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.
The two clubs will rotate positions each round, meaning the Titans will have the sixth pick in the second round (38th overall).
Here’s a look at the top 10 picks:
1- Bears (via 2-15 Carolina)
2- Commanders (4-13)
3- Patriots (4-13)
4- Cardinals (4-13)
5- Chargers (5-12)
6- Giants (6-11)
7- Titans (6-11)
8- Falcons (7-10)
9- Bears (7-10
10- Jets (7-10)
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.
Source: TennesseeTitans.com
