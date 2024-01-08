Top 5 Stories From January 8, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from January 8, 2024.

1Murfreesboro Building Activity in 2023 Hits High of $1B in Valuation

Murfreesboro’s single-family permits and new commercial development in 2023 reveal expanding growth and higher valuation due in part to rising construction costs. Read more.

2MTSU Aerospace Joins with Southwest to Address Pilot Shortage

Photo by MTSU

 

Since 1942, Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) has had an Aerospace Department that is now a signature program and one of the most respected of its kind in the nation. Read More.

3Year-Round BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar Opens at Bridgestone Arena

BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar
Photo Submitted

The Nashville Predators and Delaware North, the team’s foodservice and retail partner, today announced the upcoming opening of BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar at Bridgestone Arena. Read More.

4City of Murfreesboro Wants Your Opinion on Downtown Signage

 

The City of Murfreesboro would like to hear from you regarding the state of downtown signage and ways the city could improve signage in the downtown area. Read More.

5Groundbreaking Student-Led Feature Film Project Commences at Smyrna High School


Smyrna High School has announced the commencement of a student-led feature film. Read More.

