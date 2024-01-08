Top 5 Stories From January 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 8, 2024.
Murfreesboro’s single-family permits and new commercial development in 2023 reveal expanding growth and higher valuation due in part to rising construction costs. Read more.
Since 1942, Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) has had an Aerospace Department that is now a signature program and one of the most respected of its kind in the nation. Read More.
The Nashville Predators and Delaware North, the team’s foodservice and retail partner, today announced the upcoming opening of BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar at Bridgestone Arena. Read More.
The City of Murfreesboro would like to hear from you regarding the state of downtown signage and ways the city could improve signage in the downtown area. Read More.
Smyrna High School has announced the commencement of a student-led feature film. Read More.