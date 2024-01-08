City of Murfreesboro Wants Your Opinion on Downtown Signage

The City of Murfreesboro would like to hear from you regarding the state of downtown signage and ways the city could improve signage in the downtown area.

The City is conducting a survey to understand how people feel about the current signage, determine priorities and hear what kinds of signage changes people would like to see.

New downtown wayfinding and signage will allow for ease of travel for residents and visitors to City amenities and recreational facilities, and other key destinations like City Hall, Rutherford County Judicial Center and other civic buildings.

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete. Find it here.