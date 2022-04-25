The Boyd Foundation’s Dog Park Dash Opens 2022 Application in its Final Year

Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, are once again awarding 20 communities across Tennessee with $25,000 prizes in 2022 through their Dog Park Dash initiative. Applications are now open for communities of all sizes to apply and win grants to build new dog parks or enhance existing dog parks.

Applicants are encouraged to work with community leaders to fill out the application online. The deadline to apply is May 31st. Qualified applicants will be notified and then encouraged to gather support during a community engagement period from June 1st to June 30th. Winners will be announced by July 20, 2022.

“Our goal has always been to make Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in the nation, and after this year, our Tennessee Dog Park Dash will have added or enhanced 100 dog parks across the state putting us well on our way,” said Randy Boyd, co-founder of The Boyd Foundation. “Jenny and I are amazed at how our Tennessee communities have rallied together to improve their communities for our residents and their pets.”

In 2018, the Boyd Foundation announced a commitment of $3 million and launched the Dog Park Dash to build 100 dog parks across the state of Tennessee. To date, Dog Park Dash has already awarded 83 deserving communities with their local grants. A full list of previous winners and a map displaying the locations of all currently open DPD parks can be found on our website at https://www.dogparkdash.com/ find-a-park.

“Dog parks not only improve the health and quality of life for our pets, but for their owners too,” said Harrison Forbes, Grant Administrator for Dog Park Dash and pet expert. “We believe every community should have the opportunity to have a dog park, no matter their size.”