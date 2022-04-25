This article is brought to you by A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is Thursday, April 28th and the Titans hold the 26th pick.

A to Z Sports will be reacting live to the Titan’s first-round outcome on YouTube. Be sure to subscribe to the channel and turn on notifications so you know when they go live.

Below is a list of players they could be targeting to improve on the season they had last year after losing in the playoffs.