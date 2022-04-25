This article is brought to you by A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa.
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is Thursday, April 28th and the Titans hold the 26th pick.
Below is a list of players they could be targeting to improve on the season they had last year after losing in the playoffs.
1Chris Olave
The former Ohio State Buckeye set a school record with 35 receiving touchdowns in his career. With the Titans parting ways with Julio Jones they could be looking to improve at the wide receiver position. He is a highly rated prospect but if he falls this far in the first round he could become a Titan.
2Zion Johnson
The Titans were struck with bad luck last season with injuries on the offensive line. Johnson could be a great fit in this offense as he stands 6’2 weighing in at 312 pounds. He was named to the All-ACC team three times. At one time he was only recruited by one FCS school and eventually worked his way to Boston College and became a first-team All-American after his senior season.
3Desmond Ridder
This would be shocking if the Titans chose a quarterback with this pick but if their first options are no longer on the board they could draft a younger player with Ryan Tannehill’s future with the team not very certain. Ridder lead Cinncinatti to a perfect regular season last year before losing to Alabama in the playoffs.
4Treylon Burks
The former Arkansas wide receiver would provide this offense with some much-needed strength. He comes in at 225 pounds and stands 6’2. From the looks of it, Burks skill set could complement AJ Brown and newly acquired Robert Woods. He does not appear to be very sought after in the early rounds so he very likely could be the Titan’s first selection in this year’s draft.
5Bernhard Raimann
Raimann attended Central Michigan University and the Titans actually attended his pro day. The offensive line of the Titans needs an upgrade after last season. They will need somebody to come in immediately to help protect Derrick Henry as he went down with a foot injury. Raimann is 6’6 and weighs in at over 300 pounds.