Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 2

Week one of college football is in the books and week two will be here before you know it. Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know this weekend.

Saturday, September 9th, 2023

Austin Peay (0-1) at Tennessee (1-0) at 4:00 CT

Vanderbilt (2-0) at Wake Forest (1-0) at 10:00am CT

MTSU (0-1) at Missouri (1-0) at 6:00 CT

Memphis (1-0) at Arkansas State (0-1) at 6:00 CT

Carson-Newman (1-0) at ETSU (0-1) at 4:30 CT

Kennesaw State (1-0) at Chattanooga (0-1) at 5:00 CT

TSU (0-1) vs UAPB (0-1) at 6:00 CT

Tennessee Tech (0-1) at New Mexico (0-1) at 7:00 CT

Missouri State (0-1) at UT Martin (0-1) at 6:00 CT