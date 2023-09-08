OBITUARY: Dorothy ‘Dot’ Glenn

Dorothy “Dot” Glenn, age 79 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Spud” Russell Glenn who died in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Frank Duncan and Tommie Bowers Duncan; sister, Jean Evans; nephew, Tony Morales.

Mrs. Glenn attended LifePoint Church in Smyrna and was retired from Murfreesboro Medical Clinic.

She is survived by her daughter, Gina Womack and husband Brian; grandchildren, Brandon Womack, and Cameron Womack; niece, Trina Burcham; nephew, Luie Morales, and wife Janice.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Dr. Benny Woods will officiate. Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Monday at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Nashville. www.woodfinchapel.com

