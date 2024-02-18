Tennessee Athletics Announces 2024 Hall of Fame Class

The 2024 University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame class was announced on Thursday with a seven-member class to be honored the weekend of April 26-27.

The class includes four Lady Vol standouts, two Vol legends and one former head coach:

Softball player Sarah Fekete-Bailey.

Women’s basketball player Sheila Frost.

Football player John Henderson.

Track & field/cross country head coach Stan Huntsman.

Volleyball player Julie Knytych.

Legacy inductee Jim Haslam.

Trailblazer inductee Ann Baker Furrow.

This year’s Hall of Fame weekend will take place April 26-27, 2024 with the induction ceremony set for Friday, April 26 at Regal Square Events. The following day, the group will be honored at Tennessee’s baseball game versus Missouri.

The induction weekend will return to coincide with Tennessee football’s spring Orange & White Game in future years when construction is completed.

Full Story: UT Sports

More Sports News